Two men die in Bottesford farm incident

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in an incident at a farm in Normanton Lane, Normanton, Bottesford, yesterday.

Officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner after the men, aged 35 and 19, died at Church Farm.

Police officers were called at 4.30pm yesterday (December 22).

It has been reported that the men were trapped inside a slurry tank and firefighters attempted to rescue them, but this has not been confirmed.

A fire crew from Bingham and four from Nottingham and Leicestershire attended the incident. Police have been at the farm throughout the night.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

A company called Green Feeds Ltd operates from the farm where it produces animal feeds from dry and wet ‘co-products’. The company’s website says it can separate, crush and recycle almost any product from its original packaging.

The company says it operates every day of the year and has its own haulage and tanker fleet.