Trumpton’s Melton fire crew raise record-breaking £8,269

This year’s (2016) Trumpton appeal raised a record-breaking £8,269.

Trumpton committee member and Melton firefighter Scott Smith said: “This year was our 39th and just like the last we have smashed our record collection.

“This figure surprised all of us as we had three collection nights disturbed by fire calls and one night where we couldn’t get Trumpton started.

“Thank you to all the volunteer collectors, we couldn’t go out without them and to the people of Melton who give generously every year.”

The Trumpton committee would also like thank Twinlakes and Jeld-Wen for very kind donations, Halfords, Mars, Lidl, Sainsbury’s Morrisons, Tesco, B & H Midland Services and the Victorian Fayre organisers for there support.

Any local charities, groups or individuals who’d like to suggest a potential beneficiary can send letters to: The Trumpton Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, LE13 0NP. You should include your name, address, contact numbers, specify who it’s for, who will benefit and where possible include catalogue/product numbers.

All applications must be received by no later than 6pm on February 14. They must be typed or hand written, (not messages via Facebook).

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a presentation night later this year.