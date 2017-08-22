Tributes to man killed in Melton train tragedy

Moving tributes have been paid by family members and friends of Alex Mcfarlane, who was killed after being hit by a train at Melton railway station.

The 31-year-old, who worked at JELD-WEN in the town, was described as a man ‘who was loved by everybody’.

One of the floral tributes at Melton railway station to Alex Mcfarlane EMN-170822-100311001

Floral bouquets and cards have been left on the station platforms close to where Alex died, on the night of August 11.

His distraught mother, Jean, said this week: “My son was my world and my heart is broken. I love and miss him so much.

“It hurts and it always will.”

A close family friend, who declined to be named, said: “Alex was just loved by everybody – he was always the life and soul of a party and lit up any room when he walked in.

“He had this saying that he would always rather have a friend than a foe.”

Alex lived in Melton with his girlfriend of three years, Natalie Trainer.

He leaves a sister, Kiera, and nephews Cole (15) and 13-year- old Finn.

His death stunned staff and regulars at The Cutting Room pub, in St Mary’s Way, where Alex used to enjoy spending time.

They released a statement which reads: “We are absolutely devastated with the loss of Alex Mcfarlane.

“He had a beautiful soul and was loved by all at The Cutting Room.

“Our thoughts go out to those he leaves behind.”

Another friend, Hannah Bird, said: “He was an amazing person and friend to me and Rob and he was going to be godfather to our little boy.

“He still is and our son will have his name in it as well.”

An online fundraising page has been launched to help pay for Alex’s funeral and a memorial, to be placed at a favourite location of his.

Friends who set up the page said: “Alex had such a beautiful, beautiful soul and we hope people will support him now at the end of his life.”

Go online to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alex-mcfarlane to make a pledge.

A funeral service for Alex will be held at Wilford Hill Crematorium in Nottingham, followed by cremation, at 2pm on September 1.

A wake will follow at the Cheddar Club at Clifton.