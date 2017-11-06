Tributes paid to former Melton MP Sir Michael Latham following his death

Have your say

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan has paid tribute to his predecessor in the role, Sir Michael Latham, who died on Thursday aged 74.

Sir Michael was elected MP for Melton in 1974 and continued in the post when the constituency borders changed to Rutland and Melton in 1983.

He stood down in 1992 and fellow Conservative Sir Alan was then elected to the vacant seat.

Sir Alan said: “ Michael was enormously respected as the MP for Melton, and then Rutland and Melton following boundary changes.

“He served his constituents for 18 years and always fought hard for them.

“He and his late wife Caroline were always enormously approachable and solved people’s problems very diligently.

“Michael was a great expert on housing and was a really thoughtful influence on government policy.

“He was one of those capable people who deserved to be a Minister but sadly never was.

“He has left behind him a great personal reputation.”