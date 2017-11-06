Treats not tricks at Halloween Starlight Night Party in Waltham on the Wolds

Plenty of fun was had by families who attended the biggest and best yet Starlight Night Party, at Waltham on the Wolds Church, on All Hallows Eve.

Held for the ninth year running, this ‘alternative to Halloween’ party was enjoyed by 76 children and 82 adults in the newly refurbished building, which was decorated with sparkly lights, balloons and stars.

As well as playing party games, eating hot dogs, making mocktails and icing biscuits, the partygoers could make a pumpkin mask, bracelet, beautiful scratch art picture and get their faces and nails painted.

There were lots of entries for the pumpkin competition and the winners were Mia Harrison; Connie Hamer and Ollie Stewart for the prettiest, most unusual and book character pumpkin categories.

The chocolate tombola also went down a treat with guests thanks to donations from MARS.

The sum of £489.30 was raised, which will be split between Waltham Primary School and Pre-school.