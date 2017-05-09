Trapped deer released by firefighters at Melton

Firefighters freed a muntjac deer after it got trapped in railings in Melton this morning (Tuesday).

A crew from the Melton station was alerted by the RSPCA to the incident, which happened in Hudson Road at 5.41am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The RSPCA called to say a member of the public had reported a deer trapped in railings.

“The deer was released by the fire service at 6.20 by using cutting and spreading equipment.

“The animals is now in the care of the RSPCA.”