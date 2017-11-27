Young man killed in road collision at Bottesford

Have your say

A young man was killed yesterday (Sunday) in a collision involving two vehicles on the Bottesford bypass.

Leicestershire Police officers were called to the A52 incident, which involved a black Ford Ka and a black Audi, at 5.41pm.

A spokesperson said: “The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman sustained serious injuries in the collision and remains in a stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have any information to make contact.

Det Con John Borlase said: “We are investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We would like to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident?

“Did they see the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the collision?”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 434 of November 26.