Woman taken to hospital following Melton road collision

An injured woman was taken to hospital following the road collision this morning (Friday) on Saxby Road in Melton.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place on the B676, near the junction with Lag Lane, at 6.25am.

Firefighters from Melton and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “No-one was trapped in the incident but a woman was injured and taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

“Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The road was partially blocked during the incident which did cause a heavy build-up of traffic in the Melton area.”