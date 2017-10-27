Woman taken to hospital after three-car collision at Thrussington

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars in the centre of a village today (Friday).

She was driving a Ford Fiesta along Regent Street in Thrussington when the incident happened at the crossroads with Seagrave Road and The Green, at 11.38am.

Firefighters from the Birstall and western station were alerted to the incident, which also involved a Land Rover and a parked Skoda, along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial call was received from EMAS, advising that they had been contacted to attend a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

“There was liquid on the road and vehicles smoking.

“One casualty was being conveyed to the Leicester Royal Infirmary by land ambulance and fire service crews made all vehicles safe.”