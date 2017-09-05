Woman killed in crash near Melton Mowbray

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a collision near Melton Mowbray.

Police were called at 8.27am this morning, Tuesday September 5, to a report of a road traffic collision on Melton Road in Long Clawson, involving two vehicles, a white Audi A1 and a blue Volvo 410 rigid HGV.

Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance and fire services.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver was not injured in the incident.

Melton Road between West End in Long Clawson and Long Clawson Lane has been closed to allow for an investigation of the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Detective Constable 1299 John Borlase, is the investigating officer, he said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of Melton Road around this time, and saw the collision or the vehicles being driven beforehand to contact us.

If you have any information about the collision and have not yet spoken to police, call 101 and quote incident 136 of 5 September.