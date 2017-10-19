Woman injured and dog believed killed after collision with lorry in Melton

Have your say

A woman suffered leg injuries and her dog was believed to have been killed when they were in collision with a lorry in Melton town centre yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4pm following the incident, which happened in Market Place.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.53pm to reports of a woman being in collision with an HGV at Melton Mowbray.

“She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by land ambulance and is still in hospital with leg injuries.

“The road was closed to traffic and reopened again at 6pm.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 3.52pm on Wednesday reporting an incident in Market Place, Melton Mowbray.

“Using the information given by the caller, the incident was recorded as a road traffic collision.

“Our Emergency Operations Centre dispatched a community first responder, a doctor, two ambulance cars and a double crewed ambulance.

“The patient was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by our ambulance crew.”

A staff member at More Coffee Co, in Market Place, said: “I heard that a woman was injured and a dog was killed.

“We could see a lorry parked up after the accident and there were lots of blue flashing lights.”

Long traffic tailbacks built up on all routes in and out of Melton during the road closure while Market Place and Leicester Street were closed to through traffic.