Volunteers sought to monitor speeding Melton motorists

Teams of volunteers are being set up to monitor the speed of traffic across the Melton borough in a bid to identify where action needs to be taken by the police and local authorities.

A recruitment drive has been launched to find people willing to spend time with speed guns at locations throughout the road network.

The Speed Observation Survey (SOS) is an initiative managed by the community safety department at Melton Council

Susan Oakes, a community safety officer at the council, said: “Most of our customer survey’s report that speeding vehicles are a major concern to Melton borough residents so in order to tackle this problem we are hoping to engage residents to sign up and help promote safer roads.”

She added: “This is not about punishment or trying to catch people speeding. The volunteers will be trained how to use speed guns and provide sample information to either support or negate any argument that motorists are speeding in a particular area.”

It is hoped that teams of two or three will be set up from a group of volunteers numbering six to nine.

The council and the police will then decide if survey results indicate that speed-calming measures should be considered in a particular area.

The aim is to have volunteers in place by July, when more instances of speeding are traditionally reported in the borough.

“More youngers drivers are out on the roads during the summer holidays and they are often reported for driving too fast,” said Mrs Oakes.

“People are outside more in the warmer weather too so they tend to report more incidents of speeding.”

To volunteer your services for the initiative email roger.petchey@leicestershire.pnn.police.uk or visit the police stall on Melton street market on Tuesday June 2.