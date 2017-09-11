Vehicle ends up in a ditch near Melton after collision on A606

The air ambulance was alerted after two vehicles were in collision and one left the road near Melton this afternoon (Monday) and ended up in a ditch.

Firefighters from Melton and Oakham, together with two special fire applicances from the Southern Station, attended the incident on the A606 near Leesthorpe at 3.24pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from Leicestershire Police to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in a ditch with one person trapped in the vehicle.

“On arrival, we found that it was a road traffic accident with one car and a coach, with the car driver trapped in the vehicle.

“The casualty was extricated and conveyed to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by land ambulance while the fire service made the vehicles safe.”

Leicestershire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance also attended the scene.