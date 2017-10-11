Traffic chaos as 20 miles of A1 to remain closed for much of today after fatal lorry crash

A fatal crash involving a lorry and a car has closed the A1 in both directions today, Wednesday October 11.

The road is likely to be closed for much of today and diversions have been set up, but traffic is already very heavy.

The road is closed both ways between A606 Empingham Road and A607 Harlaxton Road. Detour in operation - traffic is diverting via the A606 and A607. Solid circle for northbound and hollow diamond for southbound.

“The closure has been extended between Stamford and Grantham to better accommodate the diversion route.”

Going north, traffic is queuing from Stamford at the A606 back to Wittering. Coming south, Grnatham town centre is gridlocked with long delays on the B1174 which runs parallel to the A1 through Great Gonerby as well as on the A1 itself, which is congested between the A607 and the junction for Grantham services/Downtown.

Due to the diversion route, the A607 and A606 and Melton Mowbray is very congested and Oakham town centre is also seeing delays.

The collision took place between a car and a lorry on the A1 just before 1am, which has caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car. The investigation into this incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

Two people who were travelling in the lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

If you saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the incident itself and have not already spoken to officers please contact police on 101 quoting incident 16 of 11/10/2017.