Town needs relief road

Melton traffic jams would be eased much more effectively by a short inner relief road than the proposed bypass which would be used by motorists travelling on the outskirts of town.

That is the firm belief of highly experienced retired highways engineer Russell Collins.

He has worked on major road schemes throughout the UK and also in Canada and Saudi Arabia.

And he has worked tirelessly to come up with an inner relief route he says would ease much of the town’s congestion.

It would start at Thorpe End, pass behind homes on Brook Street, go over the river and railway line, join Burton Street, Ankle Hill and link up with Dalby Road.

He said: “I believe this is a far better option than building parts of an outer relief road which may never be joined up.

“My inner relief road would a have huge effect on traffic coming in from the south of the town which currently has to pass through Market Place.

“It would also relieve traffic which comes from the Grantham area and from Saxby Road which is heading towards Oakham.”

Mr Collins pointed to the success of Norman Way as a partial inner relief road which had helped traffic flows in that busy area of town.

And he referred to a major traffic report conducted by County Hall 30 years ago, which concluded that a full outer ring road could not be justified on cost and traffic grounds and that an inner relief road was recommended as the best option.

Mr Collins said: “That survey showed that 80 per cent of traffic wants to be in Melton and only 20 per cent is passing through the town.

“I would say an inner relief road would cost around 10 per cent less than an outer one.”

Mr Collins has sent detailed plans of his route to local authorities, councillors and MP Sir Alan Duncan.

The government has allocated nearly £3 million towards a business case for building the eastern relief road around Melton.