Three people treated after multiple vehicles collide

Three people were treated by paramedics and one was taken to hospital after three vehicles were in collision this morning (Monday) at Seagrave.

Two crews of firefighters attended from Loughborough and one from Birstall after the incident was reported at 8.46am.

It happened at the Paudy cross roads, at the junction of Paudy Lane and Big Lane in the village.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call saying three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision.

“One person was trapped and was extricated by the fire service and conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

“Two further casualties were treated at the road side but didn’t need hospital treatment.”