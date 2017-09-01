Three people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision at Old Dalby

Three people were taken to hospital this afternoon (Friday) following a collision involving three vehicles at Old Dalby.
Firefighters from Melton and crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the incident, which happened on Lawn Lane just before 1pm.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a three-vehicle road traffic collision at 12.59pm.
“On arrival we found three people trapped in their vehicles.
“The casualties were taken to three different hospitals by ambulance.”
