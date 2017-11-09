Teenaged boy airlifted to hospital after collision with car in Melton this afternoon (Thursday).

Have your say

A teenaged boy was flown to hospital by air ambulance this afternoon after being in a collision with a car.

The incident happened on Asfordby Road at around 3.19pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Melton this afternoon.

“The pedestrian - a teenaged boy - was flown to Walsgrave Hospital in Warwickshire.

“His injuries were not life-threatening.”

A crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance responded to the emergency.

More to follow.