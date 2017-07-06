Police voice concerns over increasing number of young drivers arrested for drink or drug driving

A growing number of young drivers have been arrested in Leicestershire for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The county police force said it was disappointed that 60 arrests were made for these offences during June, 13 more than during the same month last year.

Officers took into custody 24 people following a road traffic collisions, 21 who were aged 24 or under and 11 during the ‘morning after’ period, between 6am and noon the next day.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: “Despite our best efforts the dangers of drink and drug driving continue to be ignored by a stubborn minority of motorists.

“Worryingly, around a third of those arrested were younger drivers, which appears to be a growing trend with each of our campaigns.”

He added: “Along with the obvious dangers of putting both your life, and the innocent lives of other people, at risk a conviction for drink driving can affect your employment and may also prevent you from visiting countries such as the United States and Australia.”