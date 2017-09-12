Police name woman killed in Long Clawson road collision

Police have named the woman who was killed in a road collision with a lorry at Long Clawson last week.

She was 29-year-old Shakila Khan-Ghumra, of Leicester, who died at the scene, at 8.27am on September 5, on Melton Road.

Ms Khan-Ghumra was driving a white Audi A1 when it was in collision with blue Volvo 410 rigid HGV. The lorry driver was not injured.

Detective Constable 1299 John Borlase, the investigating officer, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of Melton Road around this time, and saw the collision or the vehicles being driven beforehand, to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident 136 of September 5.