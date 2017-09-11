Police catch 20 drivers speeding in village near Melton inside three hours

Twenty motorists were caught speeding through Waltham during a special three-hour police operation.

Officers from the Melton Rural North team set up speed traps in the village following complaints by residents about speeding drivers.

Of the 20 people caught driving over the limit of 30mph, 11 were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), which results in a fine and points on their license, and nine drivers were given words of advice.

During the operation a number of villagers thanked officers for listening to their concerns and taking enforcement action and one resident said a motorist had recently crashed at the front of her driveway.

PC 2192 Paul Farrar, who was one of the officers who ran the operation, said: “It’s clear from our results that too many people are driving too fast through Waltham on the Wolds.

“We stopped motorists just before they entered the 20mph zone outside the primary school so they would have driven into the zone much faster than that if we hadn’t stopped them.

“It’s a simple fact that speeding kills so we’d urge everyone to stick the speed limit – it’s there for a reason.”

The Melton Rural North beat team have vowed to return to Waltham to carry out further operations following the latest one, which took place on Thursday.