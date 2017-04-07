Old Dalby brewer celebrates world record ballooning flight

A beer brewer is celebrating today (Friday) after helping to break a world ballooning record.

Colin Brown, who is head brewer at Old Dalby-based Belvoir Brewery, was one of 82 balloonists who flew from Dover to the French coast this morning.

The Belvoir Brewery balloon which head brewer Colin Brown flew to help break a world ballooning record across the English Channel EMN-170704-162349001

It was the highest number of balloons ever to fly simultaneously across the English Channel - the previous best was 49 six years ago - to put Colin and the others into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Colin’s balloon, proudly sporting the livery of the brewery, was cheered all the way by workmates back at Old Dalby as they followed the progress of the effort online.

Andrea Arthur, who works in the office, said: “They had been waiting quite a while for the right conditions and they only got the go-ahead on Thursday.

“Colin is really pleased to have been part of it. It was exciting following it on Twitter.

Balloons over Calais near the finish of the world record attempt across the English Channel EMN-170704-161711001

“It’s great for us because we are the only brewery with its own balloon and now we are part of a world record.”

Colin, who has been a keen balloonist for many years, was accompanied on the flight by a co-pilot, with assistance from a ground crew in getting to the startline near Dover.

He set off with the other balloons around 7am and arrived on the outskirts of Calais at about 9am.