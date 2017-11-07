NEWSFLASH: Sherrard Street in Melton to reopen this afternoon

Motorists will be able to drive down Sherrard Street in Melton this afternoon after workmen repaired a burst pipe much quicker than expected.

Severn Trent said this afternoon the road will reopen shortly after 3pm after initially expecting it to be closed until the end of this week.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “The job was more complicated than we anticipated but we have been able to complete the work quickly.

“If any businesses have lost business as a result of the road being closed we would absolutely want to compensate them.

“They should email us at businesscompensation@severntrent.co.uk with the details.”

The road was temporarily flooded back on Sunday October 29 after a water pipe burst. The road has remained closed between Sage Cross Street and Windsor Street since then with diversions in place, causing long tailbacks at peak periods.