NEWSFLASH: Serious road crash near Asfordby

Motorists have been warned to avoid the A6006 near Asfordby following a serious road collision this morning (Monday).

The incident involved a cyclist and a tractor around 8am and Leicestershire Police is appealing for witnesses to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “The A6006 between the junction with Grimston and Asfordby village is closed while officers deal with enquiries at the scene.

“If you drove along the A6006, in this area during this morning and either witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles beforehand, then please get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1761 Pete Davies on 101, quoting incident 109 of 16 January.”