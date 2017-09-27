NEWSFLASH: 75-year-old man killed after being struck by a train near Melton

A 75-year-old man died last night (Tuesday) after being hit by a train close to Melton railway station.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.40pm with police officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedics in attedance.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called at 7.40pm following reports of a person being hit a train at Melton.
“Officer attended along with paramedics.
“Sadly the person - a 75-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 7.46pm to an incident at Melton Mowbray railway station.
“We sent an air ambulance, two doctors, a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance.”
Cross Country Trains said all railway lines between Oakham and Melton were blocked for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Melton Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.