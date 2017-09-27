NEWSFLASH: 75-year-old man killed after being struck by a train near Melton

A 75-year-old man died last night (Tuesday) after being hit by a train close to Melton railway station.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.40pm with police officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedics in attedance.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called at 7.40pm following reports of a person being hit a train at Melton.

“Officer attended along with paramedics.

“Sadly the person - a 75-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 7.46pm to an incident at Melton Mowbray railway station.

“We sent an air ambulance, two doctors, a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance.”

Cross Country Trains said all railway lines between Oakham and Melton were blocked for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

More to follow.