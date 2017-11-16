Melton town road to be closed for five days

Have your say

Residents and motorists have been warned that a Melton road will be closed for five days.

Leicestershire County Council say Craven Street will be closed to traffic at the junction with Sandy Lane from Thursday November 30 to Monday December 4.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “This will allow Severn Trent Water to safely undertake a new water connection.

“The alternative diversion route will be via Sandy Lane, Victoria Street, Albert Street, Craven Street, and vice versa.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works.”