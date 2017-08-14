Male motorist injured after car flips upside down into ditch at Broughton Hill

Have your say

A motorist suffered a back injury after his car ended upside down in a ditch near Melton on Friday night.

Emergency medic, Dr Tim Gray, arrived first on the scene, at Broughton Hill at around 11.30pm.

Dr Gray, who was working for the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) said: “There was a single car upside down in the ditch on Broughton Hill.

“The male occupant had self-extricated and was treated for a back injury.

“I was first on scene, swiftly followed by Dr Leon Roberts who was working a shift on the HM54 critical care car.”

After being assessed at the roadside, the patient was transported to hospital by a crew from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).