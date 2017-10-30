Main Melton town centre road closed to traffic after water pipe bursts

Have your say

A main town centre road in Melton remains closed to traffic this morning (Monday) after a pipe burst last night sending water gushing down the road.

Motorists had trouble driving down Sherrard Street and pedestrians had to wade through deep water after it happened around 7pm.

Flood waters in Shrerrard Street, Melton, after a pipe burst on Sunday evening. PHOTO Jonathan McGrady/JM News EMN-171030-091225001

Workmen closed the road between Sage Cross Street and Windsor Street and dug a large hole close to the Poundland store to inspect the damaged pipe.

One of the workmen on site said this morning: “We have no idea at this stage when the road will be reopened.

“A small section of the pipe needs to be replaced and the road reinstated before we can open it again.”

More to follow.