Lorry and car collide in Melton town centre

Motorists were backed up in Melton this morning (Friday) after a lorry and a car collided in the town centre.

The incident took place on Wilton Road, near the Iceland supermarket, shortly before noon.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was called to the scene but no-one required treatment.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said it was a minor accident and trafic congestion last only a short period.