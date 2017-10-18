Hundreds of responses received for Melton bypass consultation

Have your say

Hundreds of responses were received in the consultation into the route for the planned £100 million Melton Distributor Road.

They will now be discussed by members at the cabinet meeting at Leicestershire County Council in December.

Feedback will help in the final route design of the road, which will link the Nottingham Road with Burton Road.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “I am delighted that we received a total of 223 responses to the consultation.”

A planning application could be submitted to Melton Council in spring 2018 if funding is approved.