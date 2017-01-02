Gritters have been keeping busy on Leicestershire’s roads

Leicestershire’s gritters have been working hard over the festive period to keep the county’s roads moving.

A seasonal drop in temperature has meant the county council’s 17 gritters were out every night last week, starting on Boxing Day evening.

Between November 1 and December 30, the fleet had been out 25 times. Each night, around 1,200 miles of roads are treated using grit, a mixture of rock salt and molasses, stored in five barns dotted around the county.

Coun Peter Osborne, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’d like to thank our team of drivers for doing a great job.

“It is important we’re able to keep the county’s road network moving, which is why we are geared-up around the clock during the winter months to deploy our gritters if needed.

“As is often the case, we didn’t experience a white Christmas this year, but should it snow we also have our 50-strong team of snow wardens on standby to clear and grit key footpaths and help keep Leicestershire moving.”

Residents are urged to prepare for the winter weather too by checking out gritting routes, listening to travel advice and allowing plenty of time for journeys.

More information, including interactive gritting maps, is available at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/gritting or by calling 0116 305 0001.