Firefighters cut woman from wreckage after Old Dalby road accident

A woman was cut free from the wreckage of the car she was travelling in following a collision at Old Dalby last night (Monday).

Two crews of firefighters from Melton attended the scene, on Six Hills Lane, after the incident was reported at 11.21pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) Control reporting a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Six Hills Lane.

“When we arrived a female was trapped and was extricated by the fire service using cutting equipment.

“She was released and then conveyed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.”