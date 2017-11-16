Firefighters alerted after car left the road at Shoby

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after reports of a car ending up in a ditch at Shoby yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Two crews of Melton firefighters attended the incident, on Loughborough Road, Shoby, at 5.44pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in a ditch, with one person trapped.

“On arrival, we saw that one vehicle had been involved in a road traffic collision and was on all four wheels in a hedge.

“No-one was trapped inside and one casualty had been extricated prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“The vehicle was made safe and an ambulance crew attended and assessed the casualty.”