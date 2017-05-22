Emergency services treat six casualties after cars collide at Ab Kettleby

Six people were treated by paramedics after two cars were in collision at Ab Kettleby yesterday morning (Sunday).

One of the casualties was flown by air ambulance to hospital following the incident, which happened on the A606 at 9.34am, and the other five were taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

Two crews of Melton firefighters attended the scene and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon attendance crews confirmed two cars were involved in a road traffic collision with no persons trapped. “Several casualties were on the scene and the fire service administered First Aid along with the ambulance and air ambulance services.

“There were six casualties treated in total at the incident. One was taken by air ambulance to Walsgrave Hospital and all other casualties were taken to the QMC.

“Vehicles made safe by fire service crews.”