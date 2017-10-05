Emergency services scrambled after car hits front door of a property

Emergency services were alerted after a vehicle went into the front door of a property in Thurmaston this afternoon (Thursday).

Firefighters from the Eastern station and a technical rescue team from Southern station attended the incident, in Nicklaus Road, along with ambulance paramedics.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service to a road traffic collision where a car had made contact with the door frame and porch of a property.

“One person was trapped and the property was evacuated.

“A building inspector was requested.”