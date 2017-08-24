Emergency services alerted as vehicles collide in Melton town centre

Emergency services were alerted when two vehicles were in collision in Melton town centre this morning (Thursday).

Fire crews from Melton, Oakham and Coalville attended the incident, in Norman Way, at 11.10am.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived to assess a casualty.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles with reports of one person trapped

“When we arrived crews confirmed no-one were trapped though.

“Police were on the scene removing vehicles from the carriageway while fire crews assisted by making the scene safe.”