Drivers diverted as major Melton route closes for 10 weeks

Delays are expected in Melton for the next 10 weeks while a brick arch bridge is being replaced on the B676 Saxby Road.

Motorists are being diverted to avoid the roadworks with the road closed for 50m either side of the water bridge, west of the junction with Stapleford Road, Freeby.

Leicestershire County Council is carrying out the work and closed the road today (Monday).

The suggested alternative route for the B676, until November 22, is Saxby Road, Thorpe End, Sherrard Street, Burton Street and Brook Lane.

Traffic travelling east is being diverted on to the Melton Road (Burton Lazars), Oakham Road (Somerby), Melton Road, Oakham

Road (Langham), Burley Park Way, Schofield Road, Burley Park Way, Macmillan Way, Viking Way, Whitwell Road, Stamford Road and Empingham Road.

From November 23, the recommended route will be Thorpe Road (Melton, Waltham Road (Thorpe Arnold), Melton Road, Grantham Road (Waltham), Lings Hill, Main Street, Grantham Road (Croxton Kerrial), Harlaxton Road and the A1 south bound.

The Saxby Road, Thorpe End, Sherrard Street, Burton Street and Brook Lane route can also be used.