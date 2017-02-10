Driver turns detective after Melton collision

A motorist was so angry about the antics of a hit-and-run driver after he smashed into her car in Melton she turned detective in a bid to track the offender down.

The 57-year-old woman was driving along Mill Street when another car turned into the road from Burton Street, veered across the road and collided along the side of her VW Golf.

When the car drove off without stopping, the woman went to the nearby Noel Arms pub to ask to see the CCTV footage covering Mill Street.

She emerged with a photograph of the offending vehicle, which she describes as a black Astra-style vehicle.

The woman, who lives in Melton but declined to be named for fear of reprisals, has been told her three-year-old car is likely to be a write-off because of the damage sustained in the incident.

“I was really shaken by what happened,” the woman told the Melton Times.

“He was driving so fast there was no way he had control of his car.

“He almost hit the wall as he came around the corner and then drove with two wheels on the pavement.

“If anyone had been walking there at the time they would have been killed.

“He hit my car and went down the side of it and then drove off.”

She was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when the incident took place, at about 9.57pm on Monday.

The woman added: “Hopefully someone will recognise the vehicle from the photo.

“All I remember of him was that it seemed to be a young man who was driving.

“I’m worried he might do the same thing again and injure someone next time.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “A motoring incident in Mill Street, Melton, was reported to us on Tuesday morning and the victim has been spoken to.”