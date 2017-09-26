Concerns raised at public meeting over proposed Melton bypass route

Concerns were raised at a public meeting last night (Monday) that the proposed route for a £100 million distributor road to the east of Melton would fail to solve most of the town’s traffic problems.

A consultation exercise into the scheme, which would connect the A606 Nottingham Road in the north with the A606 Burton Road to the south, is currently taking place.

Members of Melton North Action Group (MNAG) are unhappy about the preferred route because they feel that it should be built to the west of the town to cater for traffic heading between the town and the cities of Leicester and Nottingham.

They organised Monday’s meeting, at John Ferneley College, which was attended by 71 people, including senior borough and county council officials, residents and several business people involved in the transport sector.

MNAG chairman Brian Hodder said afterwards: “The thing that came out loud and clear, time and time again, from people who had a lot of knowledge of Melton and the traffic issues is that the proposed road is being placed in the wrong location.

“They felt that it wouldn’t cater for the Nottingham and Leicester weight of traffic and there’s no sign of that being done in the near future so most people were quite Irate about this imbalance.

“However, I can’t see the any changes being made to that, as I think it’s got far too far down the road, sadly.”

The meeeing was attended by Jim Worley, Melton Council’s head of regulatory services, and County Hall officers Andy Jackson and Janna Walker.

They explained why the decision was taken on the preferred route for the 4.3 mile single carriageway, which would cross Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, the A607 Thorpe Road and B676 Saxby Road.

Mr Hodder added: “The eastern distributor will have some impact, of course, on traffic coming in from Grantham, Oakham and Burton Lazars.

“But it won’t reduce the number of HGVs coming into Melton from the motorways and A-roads to the west and that is the main concern of a lot of people I have spoken to.”

Residents have until Sunday October 15, to take part in the consultation into the proposed route, which was launched earlier this month.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “Melton’s congestion is constraining the town’s growth and we need to unlock this so that the town can achieve its potential.

“I hope people take the time to share their thoughts on these exciting proposals.”

Public consultations are beng held with the next one on Monday, from 5.30pm to 9pm, on Monday, at Thorpe Arnold Village Hall, in Lag Lane.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, deputy leader of Melton Council, said: “The consultation and exhibition is your chance to have your say and find out more about this much needed and eagerly anticipated road.

“This is our best opportunity for the future prosperity of our businesses, our residents and our town - so get involved”

People who would like to respond can fill in the consultation questionnaire online by visiting www.leicestershire.gov.uk/mmdr or send in a completed questionnaire to Melton Mowbray distributor road consultation, Room 300B, Leicestershire County Council, Have Your Say, FREEPOST NAT18685, Leicester LE3 8XR. Email mmdr@leics.gov.uk to provide feedback, alternatively.