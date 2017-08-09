Casualty trapped as two vehicles collide near Melton

Have your say

Firefighters had to cut a casualty free from the wreckage after two vehicles were in collision near Melton this morning (Wednesday).

Two crews from the town station attended the incident, at 7.46am on the B676 close to Wyfordby.

The road is closed by police and traffic diverted down Freeby Lane

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescure Service said: “We had a call from the police about a road traffic collision involving two vehicles with one of the vehicles in a hedge and one person trapped.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that two cars were involved with one person trapped.

“We used using hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the casualty.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 7.49am this morning from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service requesting medical assistance at a road traffic collision on Saxby Road in Wyfordby.

“The caller reported that there were two patients.

“We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, an air ambulance and two crewed ambulances. “One patient was treated at the scene and another was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by land ambulance.”