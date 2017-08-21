Casualties treated after car leaves the road and hits a fence at Melton

Have your say

A male casualty was taken to hospital this afternoon (Monday) after a car left the road and hit a fence at Melton.

A female was also treated by emergency services at the scene, on Saxby Road, at 12.20pm.

Police closed the road while firefighters from Melton and Oakham and the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance arrived at the incident, along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from a member of the public reporting a road accident on Saxby Road.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed no persons were trapped.

“A car hit a fence and one female was treated by the ambulance service and one male was treated by fire and ambulance crews.

“Police were in attendance and the road was closed.

“The air ambulance was in attendance and crews rendered first aid to the male casualty, who was then transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance.