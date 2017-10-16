Busy route to close for three days in Vale of Belvoir

Have your say

Motorists are being warned about the closure of busy roads in the Vale of Belvoir next week.

Leicestershire County Council will be carrying out carriageway patching on both Broughton Lane and Clawson Lane at Nether Broughton.

They will be closed to traffic between 8am on Thursday October 26 and 4pm the following Saturday.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “The closure is required for the length of road between Nether Broughton and Long Clawson.

“Leicestershire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during these works.”

The alternative diversion route for drivers will be Melton Road (Long Clawson), Clawson Road (Holwell), Melton Road, Main Road (Nether Broughton) and

vice versa.