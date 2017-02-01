Burst water pipe in Melton causing headache for town’s motorists and residents

Some Melton residents have endured interruptions to their water supply this week after a pipe burst.

Workmen are today (Wednesday, February 1) trying to fix the problem in Dalby Road and traffic delays were caused as a result.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our engineers are working to fix a burst pipe in Dalby Road.

“Temporary traffic lights are in place to allow the engineers to work safely.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’ll work as quickly as possible to return everything to normal.”