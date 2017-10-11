A1 closed in both directions between Stamford and Grantham after fatal crash - two arrested

A fatal crash involving a lorry and a car has closed the A1 in both directions today, Wednesday October 11.

Just before 1am a collision took place between a car and a lorry on the A1, which has caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car. The investigation into this incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

Two people who were travelling in the lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1 has been closed in both directions from the Oakham turning and at Colsterworth. It is believed the road will be closed for some time as investigations take place and vehicle recovery is carried out.

This is likely to affect the morning rush hour so we are asking all motorists to please either plan an alternative route before setting off or follow local diversions so that they can avoid the area.

A spokesman for the AA added: "Road closed both ways between A606 Empingham Road and A607 Harlaxton Road. Detour in operation - traffic is diverting via the A606 and A607. Solid circle for northbound and hollow diamond for southbound.

"The closure has been extended between Stamford and Grantham to better accommodate the diversion route."

Traffic on the diversion route is very heavy as a result

If you saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the incident itself and have not already spoken to officers please contact police on 101 quoting incident 16 of 11/10/2017.