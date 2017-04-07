69-year-old cyclist seriously injured in road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries after being in collision with a car.

The injured man was riding a red racing bike along Edmonthorpe Mere when his machine came into contact with a dark green Volkswagen Polo travelling on Teigh Road from the direction of Ashwell towards Edmonthorpe.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The incident took place at around 10.45am on Wednesday at the junction of Teigh Road and Edmondthorpe Mere.

“The 69-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

The driver of the Polo was not injured.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw either the cyclist or the car being driven beforehand.”

Anyone who can help with the inquiry is asked to call Detective Constable 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 171 of April 5.