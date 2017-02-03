Tractor destroyed by fire in field near Melton

Firefighters were alerted by a farmer when a tractor caught fire at Welby.

Two crews from Melton attended the incident, in a field off Welby Lane on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in the vehicle being destroyed.

A spokesperson for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from a farmer reporting a tractor on fire in a field.

“The fire was extinguished using hose reels but the farm vehicle was destroyed by fire.

“The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental, with a build-up of dust and straw in the engine compartment being ignited.”