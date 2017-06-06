Traction engines steal the show at Whissendine for the Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society’s open weekend

The fresh aroma of fried bacon and sausages just after 9am, on Saturday and Sunday, at the Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society’s open weekend, lured engine owners to the ‘railway cafe’ for breakfast before getting up steam on their engines.

At Whissendine Sports Club Ground, on the miniature railway, the impressive LMS ‘Royal Scot,’ the large Hunslet quarry loco ‘Lilla’ and the smaller saddle tank ‘Singapore’ provided a service to passengers throughout both days, assisted at the beginning and end of the day, by an electrically powered Sentinel-Doble locomotive.

Heather Weston lovingly tends her 4'' scale Burrell engine PHOTO: Tim Williams

Vice chairman of Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society, Norman Smedley, said: “Saturday was a very busy day while Sunday however, was much quieter mainly due to road closures for the cycling race.

“At mid-day each day many of the miniature traction engines and steam wagons, ranging from 3” scale (1/4 full size) to 6” scale (1/2 size) assembled for the mile long run through Whissendine to the delight of local residents.

“The destination was the White Lion car park where there was replenishment water for the engines and refreshment for the drivers and passengers. Fourteen assembled engines on Saturday and fifteen on Sunday made a great spectacle and created much interest.

“The uphill return journey really gave the engines the opportunity to work hard and the ‘chuff’ from their chimneys encouraged many residents to come out and see the impressive parade on its return to the sports field. Some of the engines made a small detour to the working windmill in Whissendine, much to the delight of Nigel Moon the miller.”

Time for a sandwich and a chat PHOTO: Tim Williams

Other highlights from the weekend included members of Melton District Model Club, who presented a superb display of model aircraft, radio controlled vehicles and were able to fly their radio controlled drones.

Inside the big tent there was an art exhibition by members of the society and Frisby Textile Artists, as well as craft displays, books, bric-a-brac and plants for sale.

In total the Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society’s open weekend featured six railway locomotives, 20 traction engines in steam, five steam wagons, a fairground organ, motor cycle, half size tractor, half size Land Rovers and a Morgan 3-Wheeler.