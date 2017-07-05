Town appreciates broad range of talent at Melton’s Midsummer Music Festival

Music lovers and car fanatics gathered in the town’s Market Place on Friday to soak up the atmosphere at Melton’s Midsummer Music Festival.

The event was organised by Nigel Keep and the Melton BID and featured open air music, an arts and craft market, vintage and classic cars and a bar.

The Secret Stripes on stage PHOTO: Tim Williams

Nigel said: “The music went on until around 10pm compered by 103 The Eye. It was enjoyed by people young and old.

“There was a bit of a shower in the afternoon but it didn’t dampen spirits.”

Some of the musicians to perform included soloist Mark James, singer Natalie Nightingale, The Secret Stripes, The Left Hand Band and Belvoir Big Band.

Mr Keep added: “We might consider switching the event to a Sunday next year to regenerate the town centre a little more, as people tend to work on weekdays.”

A vintage Rolls Royce PHOTO: Tim Williams