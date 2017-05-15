Tours give people first glance at new look Melton church

Ninety people got the chance to get a glimpse inside St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Saturday and to see the work that has been done so far on the £1.9m Re-ordering Project.

Six groups of 15 people each were shown round the beautiful historic Grade I listed building by Ian Neale and Andrew Nutter.

The evening, which started in the Samworth Centre, included a light buffet and a glass of wine.

Melton Mowbray Team Parish Rector, the Revd Kevin Ashby, gave a short talk about progress so far on the project and showed some pictures of the work. There was also a chance for people ask questions afterwards.

A total of £815 was raised and this will go towards the Re-ordering Project, which has a completion date of November 24.

To date a total of £1,676,451 has been raised towards the £1.9m target.

There’s a chance to listen to Derek Hunt explaining how he got the idea for the new stained glass window he has made for the church on Saturday, June 3.

Stained glass artist Derek will be giving an illustrated talk and show some samples of the new window in the Samworth Centre at 7.30pm. But if you want to go you’ll have to book up quickly, as tickets are limited.

“The nice thing about the window is it’s a Melton window made in Leicestershire. It’s made locally,” said Derek, who works from his Limelight Studios in Main Street, Medbourne.

Tickets for the evening cost £10, which includes hot food and a glass of wine, and are available from Ian Neale on (01664) 565798 or email ian.neale@talktalk.net