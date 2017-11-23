Top brass enjoy annual Mayor’s Civic Dinner at Melton hotel

Have your say

Dignitaries attended the Mayor’s Civic Dinner at Scalford Hall Hotel in Melton.

Civic heads and their consorts in attendance included Cllr Janice Richards, chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Cllr Kenneth Bool, chairman of Rutland County Council, Cllr Pauline Ranson, Mayor of Charnwood Cllr Grahame Spendlove-Mason, chairman of Harborough District Council, Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, Mayor of Hinckley and Bosworth, Cllr Samia Haz, Mayor of Oadby and Wigston, Cllr Virge Richichi, chairman of North West Leicestershire District Council, Cllr Wendy Brackenbury, vice chairman of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Trevor Matthews, chairman of Blaby District Council and Cllr Bob Sampson, chairman of South Kesteven District Council.

Other guests included representatives from the Defence Animal Training Regiment, local Rotary Clubs, Melton RAFA and the Mayor’s two chosen charities - LOROS and the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

Donations prior to the event and those on the night totalled £1,106.50 towards the Mayor’s Appeal Fund.